LG G7 Turns off when Idle

By Originally Posted by B. Diddy
 2 days ago

Any idea what the battery level is (approximately) when it does restart on its own? Is the battery level after the restart much different?. I agree it probably isn't the battery, but it's still worth checking the battery health using Accubattery. If it's <85%,...

Android Central

Why I canceled my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Some might say that I'm a bit impulsive when it comes to new smartphone releases. I just feel the need to get my hands on whatever new and shiny phones come out, at least when it comes to the best phones. This has been a trend for the last few years, and continued with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after Samsung announced it.
Android Police

Pick up Zendure's SuperTank Pro battery and never hunt for an outlet again

If there's one component to our devices we all wish would get better, it's batteries. Sure, most smartphones these days last a lot longer than they did a decade ago, but no one will ever argue against more efficient gadgets. While we wait for battery technology to keep evolving, an external battery pack is the best choice for extending your phone's life while on the go. Zendure's SuperTank Pro is one of the best power banks you can find today, and it's a whopping $50 off on Amazon right now.
Phone Arena

Next three Fitbit smartwatches seemingly won't run Wear OS

Fitbit's next three watches are unlikely to run the Wear OS platform, 9to5Google found while sifting through the code of the latest version of the Fitbit app. Such code snippets are often precursors to what's to come. Although Fitbit started out as a promising player, it's nowhere as popular as...
Android Central

why has MMS notifications stopped when mobile data is not turned on

MMS requires mobile data to be on -- otherwise, you'll only receive a message saying "Tap to Download." Are you saying that before, you would get notifications for these "Tap to Download" messages as well?. I would get a notification in the notification panel that I had a message. Now...
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone

Low Data Mode on iOS is a helpful way to save cellular data. It works by reducing the streaming quality and turning off background app refreshes. If you have a limited data plan, Low Data Mode can be helpful to save you from unexpected bills at the end of the month.
KTLA.com

T-Mobile’s cheapest plan yet is just $10 a month

T-Mobile has a new cell phone plan that costs just $10 a month. The new plan is called Connect by T-Mobile and it’s prepaid, which means there is no credit check to get it. The no frills plan is super basic and gives users 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts and 1 gigabyte of high speed data each month.
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
Phone Arena

Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. For a mid-end Samsung handset, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A53 has moved unusually quickly in terms of US availability, barely going official (for the entire world) three weeks ago and already being up for grabs through Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T in addition to its manufacturer's regional e-store and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals March 22: up to 35% off Anker charging accessories, $303 off LG C1 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV, $26 off Apple Pencil

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's topdeals include up to 35% off Anker chargers and cables, the LG C1 Series 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,197, and $26 off Apple Pencil (2nd Gen). The Xbox Series X is in stock right now at Walmart for Xbox All Access members.
Android Central

Cannot login pin on startup

Last night, my phone got an update. All day today, my battery's been draining pretty fast, it seems. I restart my phone, but for some reason my phone won't accept my PIN.... and I think I'm starting to gaslight myself about my login. 04-11-2022 08:52 PM. Like 0. 74,133. 04-11-2022...
Android Central

Keep screen at full brightness while charging?

I have a 2017 Infiniti Q50 and for whatever reason they were quite behind the times not adding Android Auto/Apple Carplay until 2021 models. I'm a field engineer so I use navigation and GPS throughout the day and the stock navigation system is just lacking without Google integration. Got a quote for installing a unit for $1400...nah.
The Independent

Which iPhone should I buy? Comparing Apple’s best phones, from the 13 to the SE

Since the launch of its first iPhone in 2007, Apple has become one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers in the UK alongside the likes of Samsung, Google and Huawei.Each year, the brand launches a new range of phones that feature cutting-edge technologies, spanning high-end to more affordable models – the latest of which are the iPhone 13 (from £779, Carphonewarehouse.com), iPhone 13 mini (from £629, Amazon.co.uk), iPhone 13 pro (from £949, Amazon.co.uk) and iPhone 13 pro max (from £999, Amazon.co.uk), which were introduced in September 2021.That’s not to say older models aren’t worth considering though. Previous years’ iPhones, such...
Android Central

Samsung throttling - No phone of the year

I really had high hopes that this was going to make at least a few reviewer's lists for top phone of the year. Not sure what award it will receive given this scandal. LOL. Go back with me perhaps some of you were like me when you first heard about Samsung's throttling through the Game Optimizer app. When I first got the notification to turn on the Game Optimizing app I was skeptical. Why do I need an app to optimize my games? I thought they were optimizing searching for games by putting them all in one place making it easier for me to find them even though I was already putting them in a game folder. I did like seeing my stats and later some of the instant play games were kind of a novelty and while I never really got what the point was it became an easy habit to fall into.
itechpost.com

Top 5 Best Microsoft Windows Laptop for 2022

Windows laptops are available almost anywhere. Nowadays, due to the global pandemic that humanity is collectively experiencing, work-from-home setups have brought a huge demand for Windows laptops. Here are the top five of the best Microsoft Windows laptops users can purchase on the market this 2022. HP Spectre x360 14.
Android Central

Factory reset

Welcome to Android Central! After doing a factory reset, you have to reinstall all of your apps (which often gets done automatically if you choose to restore from a backup), and when you open those apps for the first time, you usually have to log back in. How old is...
Android Central

Fixed my charge port with a dental pick.

So I've had issues charging my Note 20 U for a few months now and it's gotten progressively worse to the point I had to forcibly hold the charging cable in or it wouldn't charge. Trust me when I say it got very frustrating putting the phone down to charge to discover it l quit charging when I walked away.
