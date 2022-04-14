LG G7 Turns off when Idle

Since the launch of its first iPhone in 2007, Apple has become one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers in the UK alongside the likes of Samsung, Google and Huawei.Each year, the brand launches a new range of phones that feature cutting-edge technologies, spanning high-end to more affordable models – the latest of which are the iPhone 13 (from £779, Carphonewarehouse.com), iPhone 13 mini (from £629, Amazon.co.uk), iPhone 13 pro (from £949, Amazon.co.uk) and iPhone 13 pro max (from £999, Amazon.co.uk), which were introduced in September 2021.That’s not to say older models aren’t worth considering though. Previous years’ iPhones, such...
