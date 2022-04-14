National Hurricane Conference

PANAMA CITY — Two Florida Forest Service managers, who led emergency strike teams in the wake of Hurricane Michael, were among seven selected to receive the 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Award, the nation's highest commendation leadership in wildfire mitigation. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Florida recipients are Mike Mathis, manager of the Chipola Forestry Center, and Chris Colburn, manager of the Tallahassee Forestry Center. They, along with the other five national recipients, received their awards Tuesday at...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO