A new and popular Xbox Game Pass game is getting review bombed, or at least it was. More so than ever, gamers have turned to Metacritic and weaponized its user review system to voice their displeasure or sometimes simply to troll. The latest victim of the practice seems to have come out unscathed, but for a little bit, it wasn't looking good for the new indie release. If you missed it, recently Xbox Game Pass added Tunic to its library. This was a day one release for the subscription service so it was notable. Amplifying this was the fact the game was reviewing well with critics. It currently sits at an 85 and 86 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. Its user review score isn't this high though.

