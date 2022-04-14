Out and About

Longtime blues/soul singer Maria Muldaur performs Friday at the Lincoln Theatre in downtown Mount Vernon. Submitted photo

n Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair: Arts and crafts vendors from throughout the U.S. come together to showcase and sell art. The street fair will be held April 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closing an hour earlier on Sunday. For a full list of featured vendors, visit www.tulipfestivalstreetfair.com.

n Kiwanis salmon barbecue: The 38th annual Kiwanis salmon barbecue will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays during April at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Indoor and outdoor dinning and takeout will be available.

n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival continues through April 30 with dozens of events and activities, along with endless fields of tulips and daffodils, renowned throughout the world. The center of operations is the festival office at 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon; more information at 360-428-5959, info@tulipfestival.org, tulipfestival.org.

n Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow: The month-long beer, cider and bounty celebration features craft beers, a home brewers’ competition and games. Tickets are $55 or $85 for VIP, which includes a ticket to Tulip Town and Skagit Cider Fest. A full list of breweries can be found at www.skagitfarmtopint.com/fest.

n English Tea at Willowbrook Manor: Tours will be held every Friday and Saturday in April from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Online reservations are required through www.teaandtour.com. Tickets are $40.

n Cantabile Chamber Choir: Skagit Valley’s only auditioned choir will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 5115 100th St. NE, Marysville. cantabilechamberchoir.org.

n Poster artist Jack Gunter appearances: Gunter will sign 2022 Tulip Festival posters on April 27. The meet-and-greets will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the festival office and store, 311 W. Kincaid St.

n Tulip Pedal: The 40th annual Safe Kids Northwest bike ride will be held Saturday, April 23, at La Conner Middle School. Registration from 7 a.m.-noon. The course will remain open until 4 p.m. There are 20-, 40- and 60-mile routes available. Preregistration is $40, registration day of is $45 and kids under 14 are free. Registration: thetulippedal.com.

n Woodfest: The event will be held April 23-24 at Sedro-Woolley High School. Displays will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Hosted by Sedro-Woolley’s Career and Technology Educations. Vendors with handcrafted wood products, demonstrations, competitions and more.

n Anacortes School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Irish will lead a virtual panel discussion about education in Anacortes schools at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Other panel members are Daniel Williams, Anacortes High School principal, and Dr. Erin Duez, middle school assistant principal and principal at Cap Sante High School. Request link to Zoom program by emailing aauw.meeting@gmail.com.

n “The Goose is Loose” Fun Run: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, beginning and ending at Heritage Park in downtown Stanwood. Families with strollers and dogs on leash are welcome. A light breakfast will be served before the race. Registration: $30 with T-shirt before April 10, $35 with T-shirt April 11-22, $40 day of registration with T-shirt (while supplies last). runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k.

n Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival: After two years online, the festival returns to the theater with features, shorts, documentaries, animation, experimental and narrative films May 12-15 at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham. A special online version of the festival will be held May 19-30. Since the festival began in 2017, Cascadia has showcased the work of some 125 women directors from around the world. The program director for this year’s festival is Los Angeles-based film critic and programmer Claudia Puig, president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and longtime critic on NPR’s Film Week. Passes go on sale in April. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the night of shows. cascadiafilmfest.org.

n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.

n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.

n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.

n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.

n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill (1660 South Burlington Blvd.), and on Saturday, July 16, a potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bay View Civic Center (12615 C St., Mount Vernon). Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.

n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.