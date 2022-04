ROCKWALL, TX (April 14, 2022) Following a two-year hiatus, a community of friends, families and businesses returned to support the Rockwall ISD Education Foundation (REF) at their Annual Bowling Classic. The 2022 event, presented by Park Place Motorcars Dallas, is the largest fundraiser put on by the REF; the thousands of dollars raised through team registrations and a silent auction are going toward resources that otherwise aren’t possible for RISD learners and educators.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO