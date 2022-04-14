Weather Visit: Broad Top Head Start

On Wednesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the students at Broad Top Head Start. During the visit the students learned about the water cycle from a book that was read to them and then made cloud people explaining different precipitation types.

The students were also very interested in the different instruments used to forecast the weather and the weather experiments. They were so inquisitive and were so excited to learn about weather!









Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com

