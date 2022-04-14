ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broad Top City, PA

Weather Visit: Broad Top Head Start

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6LVF_0f94DeF200

On Wednesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the students at Broad Top Head Start. During the visit the students learned about the water cycle from a book that was read to them and then made cloud people explaining different precipitation types.

The students were also very interested in the different instruments used to forecast the weather and the weather experiments. They were so inquisitive and were so excited to learn about weather!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPMQd_0f94DeF200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzjEL_0f94DeF200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9LSd_0f94DeF200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xyZY_0f94DeF200

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

The weather will change a few times on Thursday

The weather is going to change a couple of times on Thursday. The day will start off with some sunshine with temperatures rising fast through the 60s and into the 70s in spots. A cold front will then bring a band of showers and thunderstorms through the area from mid-morning through the early afternoon hours. This will help knock temperatures back into the 50s. Some clearing will then set in later in the day with a little rebound in temperatures. Thursday night will become mostly clear and chillier with lows in the 30s to near 40.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Weather Minute for April 12, 2022

We will have showers moving through early this morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. It will also be foggy. Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather. This afternoon there will be times...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Broad Top City, PA
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Firefighters injured in tanker explosions in Pa.

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A tanker truck fire in Venango County brought a big response Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a tanker truck erupted in flames at Heath Oil Refinery in Barkeyville. The refinery is right behind a truck stop off Interstate 80 — just past the Mercer County line.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Start#The Visit#Weather Authority#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Driver gets up to 80 years for 2020 Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison. Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14. Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Burger King regular sets trashcan on fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arraigned on April 14 after allegedly setting a trashcan on fire in a Burger King restroom in November. Muhammad A. Moore, 38, faces charges that include arson, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Management said Moore was a frequent customer at the Burger King on Plank […]
ALTOONA, PA
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: a fine start to spring

Spring officially arrived just before noon on Sunday, and admittedly, the first few hours were less than stellar, with clouds and a chilly rain. But, we're going up from there! In fact, throughout the next 3 months, our average high temperature will climb 35-40 degrees, and we'll gain 3 hours of daylight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Foggy Start To Warm, Dry Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday is starting off cloudy and foggy, but by mid-morning, it’ll be back to sunshine. Skies are grey because of the moisture coming off Lake Superior, combined with the effects of the melting snow from Friday. It’s looking quiet and mild for the rest of the weekend; temps will top out at 51 in the metro on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. Credit: CBS While winds won’t be an issue Saturday, they’ll come into play late Sunday and into Monday. Sunday afternoon, they’ll shift towards the east, helping to dry out the atmosphere. Monday will stay mostly dry before a storm system moves in. Credit: CBS A mix of rain and snow will develop late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday. Many areas will see 3/4 of an inch of precipitation.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: A cold start to week, but turning warmer

ITHACA, N.Y. — It feels a lot like winter at the moment, with freezing temperatures and widespread light snow across Tompkins County, but that will be short-lived as a resurgence of warm air brings temperatures into the 60s by Thursday, albeit with widespread rain. More tranquil and cool though not cold conditions will settle in for next weekend.
ITHACA, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Cold temperatures expected at start of week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Scattered snow showers are expected to fall on Staten Island Sunday night as wind chill brings real-feel temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. There will be no respite to the frigid weather Monday, which has a high of only 34 degrees and wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Wind gusts could reach 31 mph before the temperature dips to around 23 degrees in the evening, the forecast said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WTAJ

Pa. House passes Whole Milk in Pennsylvania Schools Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a nearly unanimous vote, the Pennsylvania House passed legislation that would bring whole milk and reduced-fat milk back to schools. Sponsors of the bill hope the legislation will help the struggling dairy industry. As previously reported by abc27, under current federal regulations, schools can only serve 1% or skim milk […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clouds move in tonight, chilly holiday weekend ahead

Tonight our next front moves in and clouds increase. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows sitting in the upper 40s to low 50s. winds will remain out of the southwest 5-10 mph. We’ll see a few scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to near 60°. Showers diminish late Saturday and overnight lows drop into the mid to low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

WTAJ

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy