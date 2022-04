The most anticipated first-round matchup of the NBA Playoffs is here. Celtics vs Nets is the showdown everyone has been waiting for, pitting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (and maybe Ben Simmons at some point in this series) against the defensive-focused Celtics led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the peskiest defender in the NBA, Marcus Smart. It doesn't get any better than this in the first round.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO