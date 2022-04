U.S. home sales took a dip despite the inventory of numerous properties being at the highest level since 2008. What’s going on here? According to the Commerce Department, rising mortgage rates and higher house prices played a role in this decline. This combination is putting the squeeze on first-time homebuyers who are in the market. It also turns people away from wanting to possibly make a move from one house to another.

REAL ESTATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO