Tax Day Guide: Experts on What You Must Know About Filing Your 2021 Taxes

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The expanded child tax credit of 2021 -- which increased amounts to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child 6 to 17 -- will end up helping nearly 40 million families and 65 million children in the US. Advance monthly payments over the latter part of the year helped reduce poverty levels dramatically.

