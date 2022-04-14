ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax Day Guide: Experts on What You Must Know About Filing Your 2021 Taxes

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
 3 days ago
Tax Day is coming soon. If you haven't sent your return to the IRS yet, read our taxation specialists' advice on deadlines, deductibles and...

The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Could you see a $2,753 monthly check?

The Social Security Administration sends checks each month for various programs to millions of Americans. In April, some could see $2,553. New months mean new payments, and April has just begun. Every year programs like SSI, and SSDI see a potential boost to help keep up with inflation. Which states...
BUSINESS
CNET

Remaining Child Tax Credit Money: Don't Miss an Extra $1,800 Per Child

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The expanded child tax credit of 2021 -- which increased amounts to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child 6 to 17 -- will end up helping nearly 40 million families and 65 million children in the US. Advance monthly payments over the latter part of the year helped reduce poverty levels dramatically.
INCOME TAX
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

