ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sweden Won't Be Able to Hide Behind its Neutrality Forever | Opinion

By Philip Lindskog
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the situation in Eastern Europe intensifies, Sweden might try to fall back on its neutrality once again. But this time it might not be that...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Neutrality#Swedish#Russian#Nato#Danish
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
882K+
Followers
89K+
Post
802M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy