Two shot, one killed in Indy in separate incidents within minutes of each other

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot within minutes of each other on separate sides of the city in Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Officers were initially called to a shooting in the 2900 block of North Sherman Dr. around 2:45 a.m. Arriving officers located a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Officers at the scene told WRTV they were searching for a black Ford F-150 that may have fled the scene shortly after the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Within minutes of that deadly shooting, officers were called to the 8100 block of Lafayette Rd. on the city's northwest side.

Police at the scene say they located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside of her home in that area. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No identities have been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation and police have not said whether they have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about either shooting should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.