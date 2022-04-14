‘One-man crime wave’: Wilson man sentenced on federal gun charge

Gregory Antawn Joyner

A Wilson man received a nine-year, two-month federal prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Gregory Antawn Joyner admitted to stealing a .40-caliber handgun, robbing a man at gunpoint and shooting at another man. All three crimes occurred on the same day — Sept. 25, 2020.

“Gregory Joyner was a one-man crime wave,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release.

Joyner pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge on Sept. 2. U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle handed down his sentence in a Raleigh courtroom on Wednesday.

A witness told Wilson police that Joyner stole the loaded handgun from a car parked on Emory Street, according to Don Connelly, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“Several hours after the robbery, Wilson police officers responded to a shots-fired call on Dewey Street,” Connelly said in the release. “When officers arrived, they observed Joyner still at the scene. Joyner was armed and again attempted to flee.”

Officers arrested Joyner and recovered the gun, an extended magazine with 20 rounds of ammunition and a spent shell casing, Connelly said.

Witnesses told police they saw Joyner engage in an armed struggle with another man.

“During this struggle, Joyner discharged his firearm at the male victim, but did not strike him,” the release states. “Joyner attempted to fire a second shot, but the gun jammed and failed to eject the round.”

A witness intervened in the tussle, allowing the man with whom Joyner was fighting wrestle the gun away. Prosecutors say the man tried to leave in a car.

Joyner jumped onto the man’s car and refused to let go as he drove away. Officials say the driver tossed the handgun out the window to Joyner, who let go of the car and grabbed the gun.

Police apprehended Joyner before he could flee the scene.

Easley described Joyner’s sentence as “just and fair.”

“Every day that Joyner spends in federal prison is a safer day for the people of Wilson,” Easley said in the release. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina stands ready to assist our local law enforcement partners in protecting the community from violent offenders like Joyner.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh handled Joyner’s prosecution.