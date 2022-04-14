ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

‘One-man crime wave’: Wilson man sentenced on federal gun charge

By From staff reports
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
Gregory Antawn Joyner

A Wilson man received a nine-year, two-month federal prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Gregory Antawn Joyner admitted to stealing a .40-caliber handgun, robbing a man at gunpoint and shooting at another man. All three crimes occurred on the same day — Sept. 25, 2020.

“Gregory Joyner was a one-man crime wave,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release.

Joyner pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge on Sept. 2. U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle handed down his sentence in a Raleigh courtroom on Wednesday.

A witness told Wilson police that Joyner stole the loaded handgun from a car parked on Emory Street, according to Don Connelly, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“Several hours after the robbery, Wilson police officers responded to a shots-fired call on Dewey Street,” Connelly said in the release. “When officers arrived, they observed Joyner still at the scene. Joyner was armed and again attempted to flee.”

Officers arrested Joyner and recovered the gun, an extended magazine with 20 rounds of ammunition and a spent shell casing, Connelly said.

Witnesses told police they saw Joyner engage in an armed struggle with another man.

“During this struggle, Joyner discharged his firearm at the male victim, but did not strike him,” the release states. “Joyner attempted to fire a second shot, but the gun jammed and failed to eject the round.”

A witness intervened in the tussle, allowing the man with whom Joyner was fighting wrestle the gun away. Prosecutors say the man tried to leave in a car.

Joyner jumped onto the man’s car and refused to let go as he drove away. Officials say the driver tossed the handgun out the window to Joyner, who let go of the car and grabbed the gun.

Police apprehended Joyner before he could flee the scene.

Easley described Joyner’s sentence as “just and fair.”

“Every day that Joyner spends in federal prison is a safer day for the people of Wilson,” Easley said in the release. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina stands ready to assist our local law enforcement partners in protecting the community from violent offenders like Joyner.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh handled Joyner’s prosecution.

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Beckley Man Enters Plea to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 26, 2021, a Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on the car Mills was driving. Law enforcement officers searched the car and found over 50 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine. Officers also found small bags for packaging and scales. Mills admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and that he intended to distribute it.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wilson, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wilson, NC
Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
KWTX

Texas man sentenced for 46 months in federal court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KWTX) - Katy resident Wilson Romero, 55, has been sentenced to 46 months by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe on March 17. Romero plead guilty to violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act including one county of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man charged with carrying a gun with no serial number

On March 16, 2022, at approximately 7:34 p.m., a La Plata Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street. Upon approaching the vehicle an odor of marihuana was detected emanating from the vehicle. When officers asked the occupants to exit the vehicle, the passenger attempted to push an […] The post Waldorf man charged with carrying a gun with no serial number appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Shooting#Convicted Felon#The U S Attorney
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Federal court sentences Nebraska man for assault by strangulation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates on Monday of intent to distribute methamphetamine and assault by strangulation. U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Carolina Estrada,...
OMAHA, NE
FOX59

Indy man gets federal sentence for trafficking meth

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is sentenced to federal prison for his role in a meth trafficking operation. According to the Southern District of Indiana branch of United States Attorney’s Office, Carl Lee, 45, got a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Lee was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsWest 9

Midland man pleads guilty to fentanyl, gun charges

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man pleaded guilty to drug and illegal firearm charges on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 36-year-old Edgar Parra pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
MIDLAND, TX
Oxygen

‘She Was Clearly Stomped On’: Serial Killer Crushing Women's Skulls Terrorized Connecticut

On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
HARTFORD, CT
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
4K+
Followers
573
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy