Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central, western, north central and northwestern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central, western, north central and northwestern West Virginia. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer; Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Wirt; Wood The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Calhoun County in north central West Virginia Southwestern Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia East central Mason County in western West Virginia Northwestern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Northeastern Putnam County in western West Virginia Northwestern Gilmer County in north central West Virginia Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia Northwestern Roane County in central West Virginia Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Southeastern Wood County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 745 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kenna, or 11 miles northeast of Winfield, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripley, Spencer, Elizabeth, Grantsville, Sandyville, Kenna, Mineralwells, Reedy, Statts Mills, Cherry, Smithville, Given, Kentuck, Liberty, Newberne, Lucille, Big Springs, Brohard, Macfarlan and Annamoriah. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 121 and 142, near mile marker 144, and between mile markers 154 and 165. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 14 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
