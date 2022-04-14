ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPL launches national initiative "Books For All"

In response to a number of book bans or challenges at libraries over the last year, the New York Public Library is launching a new initiative called "Books For All."

NYPL is partnering with book publishers to make e-copies of some commonly banned books available to anyone in the country.

If you are interested in downloading the NYPL eReader app 'Simply-E', click here .

CBS New York

NYPL "Treasures" exhibit showcases historic items from NY's past

NEW YORK -- More than six months after it opened, the New York Public Library's first ever permanent exhibition has become so popular guests are now encouraged to make reservations. Admission is free for the exhibit called "Treasures" at the 42nd Street library. It showcases more than 250 rare items from the library's research collections, including Thomas Jefferson's draft of the Declaration of Independence, Malcolm X's briefcase and the very first pieces of money printed in New York in 1709. Back then, it wasn't called a dollar, it was referred to as a shilling.The library's rare books librarian says the bills were paper comprised of handwritten text and only worth what the government deemed them to be. "This is like separated from any value of gold or silver. This is just worth the paper it's printed on, essentially, unless the government recognizes it," New York Public Library Rare Books Librarian Kyle Triplett told CBS2. It's one of many objects that the library says span 4,000 years of history. CLICK HERE for how to reserve a free ticket
Mountain Democrat

Meet local poets at book launch

Poetry of the Sierra Foothills hosts a book launch, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Love Birds Coffee & Tea Co. with featured poets Dianna MacKinnon Henning and Lara Gularte, who will read excerpts from their books. An open mic will follow. MacKinnon Henning has taught through California Poets in...
WDBJ7.com

Highlighting local books during National Reading Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March is National Reading Month and what better way to celebrate than by highlighting local options!. Monday we hosted virtual book club on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk with a focus on local authors and stories about southwest Virginia. Doloris Vest, Owner of Book No Further...
News 12

Car crashes into building in Soundview

A car crashed into a building early Sunday morning in Soundview. News 12 was told the car crashed into a business housed in the building. Details into the cause of the crash or any injuries sustained were not immediately available.
News 12

Monday marks final day to file taxes

With Tax Day arriving on April 18, the deadline to file taxes is coming fast. News 12 spoke to the New York State Department of Taxation ahead of Monday’s deadline and they offered several tips. As of last week, the IRS says they have already received more than 70...
News 12

Medical professionals expect COVID numbers to rise after holiday weekend

Medical professionals expect COVID numbers to rise after holiday weekend. There is concern in the medical community that with the rise of the COVID-19 omicron subvariants, holiday gatherings could trigger another surge. This year, Easter, Passover, and Ramadan celebrations overlap, and many are planning to get together with family. “While...
News 12

Power & Politics – Full show for April 16, 2022

News 12’s Kurt Siegelin discusses the news that recreational marijuana can go on sale in New Jersey on April 21, the backlash against sex education standards and proposed lessons about gender identity, and much more. Guests include: Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, Carly...
News 12

Police: Woman wanted for road rage incident in Newark

Police are searching for a woman in connection to a road rage incident in Newark. Officers say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near 14th Avenue and South Street. They say the woman used pepper spray on a victim, stole their purse and then fled the scene. The suspect...
