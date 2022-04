Construction of shopping center La Marketa de Porter is scheduled to begin in mid-May, project developer American Realty Group confirmed March 17. The 36,500-square-foot project will be located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The shopping center will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to ARG. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.

PORTER, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO