Mandan, ND

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dolphin Day

kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Ministry on the Margins opens doors for people who …. ‘It’s my way to give back’: Jacob...

www.kxnet.com

Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
City
Society
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
KTRE

It’s National Puppy Day

(KTRE) - How about taking a cuteness break? National Puppy Day is each year on March 23. Some say every day should be National Puppy Day! It’s a day to celebrates pups and the joy they bring to our lives. It’s a time to recognize our furry friends and...
PETS
WJLA

National West Virginia Day

Washington ABC7 — Its National West Virginia Day and there plenty of great spots to enjoy in the state. Emily Hatfield, Deputy Secretary, The West Virginia Department of Tourism stopped in tell us what we can find just a short drive away.
POLITICS
WCIA

From the Farm: National Agriculture Day

GROWMARK’s Amy Bradford is leading the event for the Agriculture Council of America. “And our primary goal is to increase awareness about agriculture in society and the world, and the value that it brings to everyone, and what farmers and agribusinesses do to produce food, fuel, and fiber,” Bradford said. “And one of the main […]
WASHINGTON, DC

