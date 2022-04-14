C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament

When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
Zion Williamson is one of the best young players in the league when healthy. The forward is a dominant force near the basket and is widely viewed as a player that can establish himself as a future superstar. He has not played this season, but during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG.
Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
During the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Steph Curry was asked by Draymond to share his thoughts on the prospect of playing with LeBron James, who on last week’s episode of The Shop revealed he would love to play with the Golden State Warriors star guard. Curry,...
Stephen Curry is known as the greatest shooter in NBA history. He is a superstar that has won multiple championships and has changed the game. We've seen 3PT attempts steadily increase in the league, and that is clearly due to Stephen Curry's influence. Whenever someone does something cool regarding throwing...
DETROIT — (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. “I didn’t even realize this was 10, but I’ve really liked our game in the last three or four games,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’re doing the right things and we’re bringing our top game every night. When we do that, we’re going to be successful.”
The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
Comments / 0