Chapel Hill, NC

Hundreds of Chapel Hill Youth Volunteer to Beautify Booker Creek

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuiet, relaxing, with greenery underfoot, all around and above. At Booker Creek in Chapel Hill, you can easily find a place in the woods to sit down and absorb the beauty of nature. Most can hardly believe that a few years ago, Booker Creek was only a trail with no way...

country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Eastbound traffic on major Chapel Hill street closing soon

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN) – A construction project will close the eastbound lanes of Estes Drive in Chapel hill for several weeks. Starting the week of April 4, construction of a bike lane and sidewalk on the north side of Estes Drive will begin as part of the Estes Drive Connectivity Project. This will close eastbound traffic from Somerset Dr. and the Caswell Rd. traffic light.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Society
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Need your yard mowed in the Triad? There’s an app for that

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – First it was Uber and Lyft to pick you up and give you a ride. Then it was Uber Eats and Grubhub (and others) to deliver culinary delights to your door. Now there’s a no-touch, “Uber-like” app to mow your grass and trim your shrubs. GreenPal, based in Nashville, launched in […]
CELL PHONES
Orange Leader

MASTER GARDENER — Enjoy Native and Perennial Plants

Previously, I have spoken about selecting the right plant for the right spot in your garden, flower bed or yard. Today we’re going to talk about native and perennial plants. Many times, people get them confused and often consider them to be the same, but this is not always the case.
GARDENING
#Volunteers#Youth Leadership#Community Quiet
The Oak Ridger

Chapel on the Hill to hold concert

The United Church, Chapel on the Hill, 85 Kentucky Ave., will hold a concert fundraiser titled, "A Night in Hollywood" at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The Oak Ridge concert will feature Tennessee Theatre organists Freddie Brabson and Matthew Fisher with special vocal selections from Rachel Mekdeci and Jasmin Power, according to a news release.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WLOX

Hundreds of Coast families bait up for youth fishing rodeo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harrison County Sheriff Department’s annual Youth Fishing Rodeo was back in full swing Saturday. The event was free to the community and included lunch. Organizations and families from across the Coast came together to teach...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL
WSMV

Hundreds of people volunteer in TDOT clean up

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Volunteers worked today to pick up trash across Sumner county. It’s part of TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign. Hundreds of volunteers cleaned up along roadways and riverbanks. TDOT says there are over one hundred million pieces of litter around the state that need to pick up.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
The Richmond Observer

Trish Nichols Harris

ROCKINGHAM — Trish Nichols Harris, 34, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of William and Debbie Blake Nichols. She graduated from Richmond Senior High in 2005 and was...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL

Captain's Table in Morehead City a real 'catch' for locals

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Captain's Table: It's where the locals eat in Morehead City, breakfast anytime and delicious seafood too. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

