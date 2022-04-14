ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Suspect in shooting of East Side woman in custody on attempted murder charge

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in the March 21 wounding of an East Side woman is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Davelle Heath, 26, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Heath is charged with shooting a 64-year-old woman in the head at about 10:30 p.m. March 21 in front of a home in the first block of South Truesdale Avenue. The victim is expected to recover.

Detectives said they could not release many details on the shooting because of the investigation.

WFMJ.com

Victim shot on Youngstown's East Side

Detectives are investigating a shooting on Youngstown’s East Side. Police got a call just after 10:30 p.m. Monday that one person had been shot on South Truesdale Avenue, just a few doors down from Himrod Avenue. Several police cruisers rushed to the scene. The victim, whose name has not...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
