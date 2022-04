If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for news about the 2022 Honda Hawk 11, we have good news for you. On April 15, 2022, Honda just announced the full release details for the Hawk 11 in the Japanese market. Obviously, that’s the best news of all if you live in Japan—but we’ve seen plenty of instances where Honda releases a bike in one market, then rolls it out to other markets afterward. Could this be one of those cases? We don’t know yet, but you’ve seen what the Hawk 11 looks like, right? I don’t know about you, but we’re choosing hope.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO