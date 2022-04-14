ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

High street banks warn of rise in UK customers defaulting on loans

By Richard Partington Economics correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oPOd_0f949asv00
UK banknotes and £1 coins. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Britain’s biggest banks say they expect a rise in the number of consumers struggling to repay credit cards and other loans amid growing concern over soaring living costs.

Figures from the Bank of England show that high street lenders expect an increase in the number of defaults on unsecured lending and business loans over the three months to the end of June.

The details from its quarterly “credit conditions” survey of the UK’s biggest banks and credit card providers showed expectations of an increase in demand for consumer borrowing in the months ahead. However, it also suggested lenders were not concerned about losses despite the anticipated rise in default rates.

Paul Heywood, the chief data and analytics officer at Equifax UK, the consumer credit agency, said the figures reflected a worsening situation that had been developing for several months.

“Significant portions of the UK population are falling into financial difficulty, with families at the lower end of the income scale being hardest hit. The pressures of the cost of living crisis are pushing up demand for credit, especially in the unsecured lending and credit card spaces, while the same inflationary pressures, along with rising interest rates, are quelling demand for discretionary borrowing,” he said.

Official figures showed UK inflation soared to 7% in March, the highest rate since 1992, while economists have said the measure for the annual jump in the cost of living is likely to breach 9% this month, the highest since 1982, during Margaret Thatcher’s first government.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates when its monetary policy committee meets early next month, with the inflation rate now more than three times its official target of 2%.

Although average wage growth has picked up in recent months, it is failing to keep pace with soaring inflation , and is expected to contribute to the biggest squeeze on household disposable income since records began in the 1950s.

Wealthier households managed to save billions of pounds between them during the pandemic as lockdown kept people away from shops and stopped them taking overseas holidays. However, poorer families endured a bigger financial hit, and are expected to bear the brunt of the cost of living emergency this year.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at the financial platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said borrowing was likely get more difficult in the coming months. “Demand for loans and credit cards boomed at the start of this year. With inflation gathering momentum, and eye-watering price rises for many of the essentials, it has forced more of us to borrow to make ends meet.”

Credit card borrowing jumped by £1.5bn in February to £59.5bn , the highest since records began in 1993, stoking concern that low-income households were turning to expensive forms of lending to cope with the rising cost of food, clothing and fuel .

Economists have said the cost of living squeeze will drag down consumer spending later this year, weighing on the economic recovery from Covid. However, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday indicated little reduction in appetite for spending so far.

The ONS said UK credit and debit card spending showed a slight increase of 2 percentage points over the seven days to 4 April, including an increase in delayable and social spending.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the future of buildings: make do and mend

A controversial decision by London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, to allow the demolition of a flagship Marks & Spencer store on London’s Oxford Street is one of the highest-profile instances so far of what is certain to become a wider debate about embodied carbon. This crucial term, which refers to the carbon emissions of a building over its lifetime, urgently needs to be brought into wider circulation. In the UK, buildings are estimated to be responsible for 23% of all emissions.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Reuters

UK's Crest Nicholson warns of rise in building costs due to Ukraine crisis

(Reuters) - Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc on Tuesday became the first listed British homebuilder to flag a potential increase in input costs due to surging energy costs and raw material supply disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have triggered a supply crunch...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#Ons#Inflation#Interest Rates#High Street#Uk#The Bank Of England#Equifax Uk
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
The Guardian

‘It feels like the end of the world’: Taiwan civilians practise for war as Ukraine revives China fears

On a muggy night in a Taipei park, its concrete pavilion lit by the glow from nearby lampposts, a dozen people spread yoga mats and plastic bags on the floor. The atmosphere is convivial and relaxed as they warm up, taking turns to lead the group through exercises copied from US army basic training videos online. They practise drills, dragging each other as injured deadweights, out of the way of a fictional harm.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

240K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy