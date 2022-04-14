ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’ to Premiere at Cannes

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Lee Jung-jae, the breakout star of Netflix’s smash-hit series Squid Game , will unveil his directorial debut, Hunt , a Korean-language spy thriller set in the 1980s, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The film will premiere out of competition in Cannes’ Midnight Screening section, a sidebar typically devoted to thrillers and genre fare. Most of the 2022 Cannes selection was unveiled in Paris on Thursday morning. The festival, which will also feature new films from Park Chan-wook, David Cronenberg and George Miller, takes place May 17-28.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Hunt (aka Namsun ) tells the story of two special agents in Korea’s National Intelligence Service who are independently tasked with the same mission: to find a North Korean mole within the agency. During the course of their investigations, the pair come face to face with an unbearable truth, but must complete their own missions at all costs.

Lee directed and co-wrote the feature, in which he also co-starred, playing one of the agents, alongside fellow Korean leading man Jung Woo-sung ( Steel Rain , Reign of Assassins ).

Lee has been a sizable screen star in South Korea since the 1990s, but his career hit new global heights last year when Squid Game became a runaway phenomenon on Netflix and the streamer’s most-watched show of all time. For his starring performance as a dead-beat dad lured into playing a mysterious death game for cash, Lee won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. Squid Game ‘s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has inked a deal with Netflix for a second season, which will be completed by 2024 — with Lee returning in the lead.

Both Lee and Squid Game ‘s breakout female lead, model-turned-actress Hoyeon (aka Jung Ho-yeon), signed on with CAA shortly after the show became a phenomenon. Hoyeon recently landed a lead role in Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple series Disclaimer , while Lee’s next screen role following Hunt will be in filmmaker Choi Dong-Hoon’s ( The Thieves ) corporate crime thriller Wiretap (tentative title), based on the 2009 Hong Kong film Overheard .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Gilbert Gottfried’s ‘Problem Child’ Director Recalls Standing Up to Studio to Let Him Riff: “He’s That Funny”

Although Gilbert Gottfried had previously made small film appearances, including in 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, it was surprise hit Problem Child that served as a breakout role. The 1990 movie, which is credited as Universal Pictures’ most profitable film of the year, starred John Ritter and Amy Yasbeck as a couple experiencing ups and downs after adopting Junior (Michael Oliver). Director Dennis Dugan hired Gottfried as a flustered adoption agent after seeing him deliver stand-up in Los Angeles, and the filmmaker learned that the performer’s boisterous on-stage persona was quite different from his real-life demeanor.More from The Hollywood ReporterConan O'Brien,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

THR Icon: Lily Tomlin on Insult Comedy, the Oscars and Her Upcoming Tom Brady Movie

Lily Tomlin, 82, has been charming and disarming audiences for more than five decades with a parade of sketch comedy characters, TV appearances, a groundbreaking one-woman Broadway show, movies — from Nashville to 9 to 5 to All of Me — and, most recently, the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. She burst onto the scene Dec. 29, 1969, on the cutting-edge Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, where Tomlin’s rich stable of characters — including Ernestine the operator — made her famous overnight. She’s also been a subtle disrupter without drawing too much attention to herself. She was the first woman to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The First Lady’ Newcomer Jayme Lawson on Her “Blessed” Rise From Off-Broadway to Screen Stardom

Heading into production on her first feature film, Jayme Lawson had a question. “I was like, ‘So, will there be food on set? Do I need to pack my own?’ ” Lawson recalls with a laugh from her Brooklyn apartment, about her onscreen debut in 2020’s Farewell Amor. Lawson was already a seasoned performer by that point — she spent summers in theater camp, attended the D.C.-based performing arts high school Duke Ellington School and went on to Juilliard, graduating in 2019. But her question showed a touching naiveté about the entertainment industry. “I just remember [director Ekwa Msangi] looking...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton Exits ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is leaving Magic Mike’s Last Dance, with Salma Hayek taking over her role in the Warner Bros. film. Production had recently begun in London. “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warners spokesperson said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in Amazon's 'All the Old Knives': Film ReviewChris Pine on Spy Thriller 'All the Old Knives': "The Heart of It Is This Love Story"Channing Tatum, Lionsgate Team for Live 'Step Up' Dance Show Magic Mike’s...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Jung Woo Sung
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Park Chan Wook
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: “Would Have Been a Fun Deal”

Josh Brolin has made quite an impact in superhero films as it is, but he’s reflecting on one that got away. The actor — known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Cable in Deadpool 2 — was a recent guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the interview, he discussed having been in contention to play Batman for director Zack Snyder before the filmmaker settled on Ben Affleck, who made his debut in the iconic role with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's 'Outer Range': TV ReviewJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Squid#The Regency Fashion#North Korean
The Hollywood Reporter

Alexander Skarsgard’s Ax-Throwing Skills Are a Work in Progress

Vikings and axes go hand in hand, so it might seem a safe bet that the star of Robert Eggers’ upcoming revenge thriller The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård (seen brandishing one on the poster and in various bloody axe-based rampages throughout the film), might be skilled with the weapon in real life. Not so fast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlexander Skarsgard Can't Escape His Fate in 'The Northman' TrailerAlexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman in Robert Eggers' 'The Northman': Film ReviewAlexander Skarsgard Seeks Revenge in 'The Northman' Trailer Focus Features hosted journalists in London to partake in, among other activities, a trip to an ax-throwing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Top Cameo Star Gilbert Gottfried Leaves Behind 200 Hours of Content

Gilbert Gottfried, the perpetually wincing comedian who died Tuesday at 67 after a long battle with muscular dystrophy, left behind a deep archive of recorded material, most of it never seen.  The videos were not taken in the smoky comedy clubs where Gottfried honed his act, but rather in his own bathroom, made one minute at a time. More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Maher Remembers Gilbert Gottfried: "He Was the King of Too Soon"Gilbert Gottfried's 'Problem Child' Director Recalls Standing Up to Studio to Let Him Riff: "He's That Funny"Conan O'Brien, Jon Stewart, Kathy Griffin, More Remember Gilbert Gottfried: "A Softie on...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘The First Lady,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The First Lady, The Flight Attendant, Severance and Magic Johnson doc They Call Me Magic. Severance finale eventMore from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer on Challenge of Playing Political Icons in 'The First Lady'How 'The Flight Attendant' Prepared for Season 2 Takeoff'The First Lady' Newcomer Jayme Lawson on Her "Blessed" Rise From Off-Broadway to Screen Stardom Stars Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Natasha Lyonne on Her Ride to ‘Russian Doll’ and Telling Her Own Stories

When Natasha Lyonne was a recovering child actor, making her way through late-’90s Manhattan, she didn’t just use Film Forum as her cinematic education. The landmark theater in Greenwich Village was how she got dates. “Back when I used to drink, I would go to bars with the calendar sheet, walk up to guys and try to pencil them in based on a showing,” the quintessential New Yorker recalls to The Hollywood Reporter, over Zoom in early April, of her time spent watching movies on Houston Street. “I would write down their name and say, ‘Double Indemnity Tuesday, I’ll see ya...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Batiste to Make Feature Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’

After winning the top prize at this year’s Grammys, Jon Batiste is set to make his feature acting debut in The Color Purple. Warner Bros. is behind the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, and on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based. The story centers on a woman named Celie Harris and tracks her lifelong struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Maestro Anthony Parnther on His Carnegie Hall Debut With All-Black OrchestraJon Batiste...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Kaufman Feature Doc in the Works (Exclusive)

Andy Kaufman, the Saturday Night Live and Taxi star who was portrayed by Jim Carrey in Milos Forman’s 1999 film Man on the Moon, is getting the documentary treatment. The Emmy-nominated Alex Braverman will direct the feature doc about the late American entertainer, which has just started production. Morgan Neville, who directed Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, will produce through his Tremolo Productions banner.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song': Film Review | Venice 2021Anthony Bourdain Documentary 'Roadrunner' Features AI Model of Late Chef's VoiceRick Rubin Inks Overall TV and Film Deal With Endeavor Content Kaufman, who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dual’ Star Karen Gillan on Unlearning Her Action Skills and the “Bittersweet” ‘Guardians 3’ Set

Coming off of action roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Jumanji franchise and 2021’s Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan took a major left turn in the form of Dual. In Riley Stearns’ sci-fi dark comedy, Gillan plays Sarah, a terminally-ill woman who decides to clone herself for the sake of easing her loved ones’ grieving process. When Sarah unexpectedly defies the odds and goes into remission, she’s bound by law to battle her double for the right to be Sarah. Since Gillan’s character has no familiarity with fighting of any kind, Gillan initially had to discard the instincts and skills...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Announces Inaugural ‘Raising Our Voices’ Luncheon With Marlee Matlin to Keynote

The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday announced its inaugural “Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood’s Inclusion Agenda” luncheon, featuring a keynote address by Marlee Matlin along with appearances by Troy Kotsur, Geena Davis and more. The event, presented by Walmart, will bring together some of the industry’s most influential and inspiring executives, storytellers and thought-leaders for a groundbreaking series of discussions on the state and future of Hollywood’s diversity, equity and inclusion movement.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: How the 'King Richard' Crew Supported Black Girl PowerRaising Our Voices: How Three Latinas Helped Make Authentic Magic in 'Encanto'Apple to Rerelease 'CODA' in...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Jung Ho-yeon May Return to Squid Game for Season 2

Watch: How Jung Ho-yeon Kept it Light On Set of "Squid Game" Wait, red light: Jung Ho-yeon may be back for season two of Squid Game?. Well, possibly. On Saturday, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is currently trying to come up with ideas for season two of the South Korean survival drama, revealed that he would consider bringing Jung back as a twin.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy