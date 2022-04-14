ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exit interviews to be required for children leaving foster care in Illinois

By Robert Thies
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Thanks to overwhelming bipartisan support, House Bill 4304, which would require exit interviews for children age 5 and over who leave foster care homes, passed both houses of the Illinois legislature in March. State Sen. Laura Ellman, D-Naperville, said passage of the legislation means...

WCNC

SC lawmakers look to expand resources for young adults in foster care

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill which would create extended resources for youth in foster care over the age of 18 is making its way through the South Carolina State House. Tori Shuler is the director for advocacy at Fostering Great Ideas, a non-profit helping children and youth struggling in foster care.
POLITICS
KUTV

Utah's no-bid contract to take care of foster care children

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state is granting up to $175,000 of tax-payer money in a no-bid contract to take care of one foster care child. The case involves a child, in the state's custody, that has unique and complicated set of circumstances. “The children that come into...
UTAH STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
WDVM 25

Battle over foster care reform not over in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Some West Virginia lawmakers are hoping for a second chance in passing some needed foster care reforms. This comes after a bill died in the waning hours of the annual legislative session. This is simply one of those cases where the bill was right at the finish line with enough votes […]
CHARLESTON, WV
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Michigan plans to address racial disparities in foster care system

There is an over-representation of children of color in the foster care system in Michigan and a task force is making recommendations to prevent and eliminate systemic racism in the child protection system. The recommendations are meant to address issues such as children going into foster care because of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Foster Families#Foster Homes
KXRM

HSPPR looking for foster care program volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is encouraging the community to learn more about its foster care program. You have different life saving programs at HSPPR, but what’s special about the foster care program? Our foster care program at HSPPR is quite robust. In 2021, we sent over 2,300 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
