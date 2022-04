Each year, there are a series of moves that shape what happens in the first round of the NFL draft. The trades involving first-round picks are low-hanging fruit -- they obviously impacted the outcome of the draft. There were other deals that addressed a team's position of need but did not exactly fulfill it. For example: Cleveland's trade for Amari Cooper was a much needed addition to the wide receiver room but it did not necessarily pull the Browns out of the market. If they had maintained their first-round pick, it was likely that they would have taken a wide receiver in the first round. A similar scenario is true of Tampa Bay's trade for offensive guard Shaq Mason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO