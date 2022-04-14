ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Maron doesn't enjoy animated movies

By Celebretainment
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc Maron doesn't like animated films. The 58-year-old comedian voices Mr. Snake in the DreamWorks flick 'The Bad Guys', which follows a group of criminal animals attempting to pull off a heist, but says he is not a fan of the genre. Marc told Variety at the movie's premiere...

