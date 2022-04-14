ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart cast in Love Lies Bleeding

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart is to star in 'Love Lies Bleeding'. The 'Spencer' actress has boarded the cast of the romantic thriller that is being directed by Rose Glass, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed horror flick 'Saint Maud'. Insiders say that the story is centred on the extreme qualities it takes...

