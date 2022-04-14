Shots fired into Milwaukee home; woman, 4 children inside, no injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue. Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a Blue Infinity Q70 with a gunshot wound to his cheek. Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:10 a.m., according to officials. At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO