ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Shots fired into Milwaukee home; woman, 4 children inside, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after shots were fired into a residence near 41st and Ruby Wednesday night, April 13. It happened around...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 20

Henry Mykel
3d ago

If it were domestic, does that mean one of the fathers shot at them or just a boyfriend?

Reply(6)
4
Related
KFDA

Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are helping an investigation after a woman was found dead at a Happy Trailer Park Wednesday evening. According to the release, on Wednesday, at around 9:30 p.m., the Swisher County Sheriff’s office requested the Texas Rangers to help with a murder investigation. 29-year-old Tess...
HAPPY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WSFA

Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after violence erupted in a residential neighborhood. People shot at each other from speeding cars just before the vehicles crashed into each other Sunday evening. Jeaninne Bauer’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the shootout and crash....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting spree on Milwaukee's south side; 24-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting spree that happened on the city's south side. The accused is Giovanni Fields. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded late on Feb. 21 to a report...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

24-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city on Thursday night. Police said a 24-year-old man was shot and killed near West Fond du Lac Avenue and West Locust Street around 11:30 p.m. Officers are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
US News and World Report

Police Investigating Quadruple Shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee that took place early Sunday morning. The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred about 4:31 a.m. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Olney After Gunmen Fired At Least 28 Shots: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue. Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a Blue Infinity Q70 with a gunshot wound to his cheek. Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:10 a.m., according to officials.  At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOLO TV Reno

Shots fired in downtown Carson City, but no injuries reported

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody after shots were fired early Saturday in downtown Carson City. Details about the case were not immediately available. Deputies went to the Blue Bull Bar on Telegraph Street shortly before 3 a.m. after it was reported that shots were fired.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward shooting: Court for 3 men charged Friday

MILWAUKEE - The three men charged in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward appeared in court Friday, April 15. The ordeal left a Milwaukee police detective with multiple gunshot wounds. The accused are Keasean Ellis-Brown, Dionta'e Hayes and Timonte...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy