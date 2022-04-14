Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say
A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by...www.masslive.com
