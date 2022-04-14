ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Fbi#Feds#Prison#Covid#District Court#Facebook
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
NBC News

FBI arrests Massachusetts school superintendent accused of texting 99 threats about police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into threatening messages sent to a local candidate for police chief. Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 text messages to intimidate an applicant into withdrawing for the top police job, according to the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.
CHICOPEE, MA
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
73K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy