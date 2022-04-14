ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO, HOLLY MEYER, PETER ORSI, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaster’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most...

