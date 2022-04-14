ROOK BRYSON STOTT GOT PHILS ON BOARD AGAINST MAX!

BOSTON (CBS) — For Red Sox left-hander and Milton native Rich Hill, the Boston Marathon has always had a special place in his heart. His father, Lloyd Hill Sr., ran the Marathon 37 times during his life. With the Red Sox set to play another Marathon Monday game at Fenway Park, Rich will be thinking about his father, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94. The 42-year-old southpaw, who is scheduled to start against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, spoke to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche about the memories he has of his father running the Marathon. “I can’t describe how kind...

BOSTON, MA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO