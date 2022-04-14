ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest top state official to contract the coronavirus. Tong, 48,...

www.titusvilleherald.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Bob Casey tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Senator Bob Casey said he tested positive for COVID-19. Casey made the announcement on social media Tuesday. So far, the Senator says he's asymptomatic, his post said. Casey said he is following CDC guidelines and quarantining.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
