INDIANAPOLIS — The Live Doppler 13 Weather Team tracked a line of storms from about 6:30 to about 9:30. From viewer pictures and video there are reports of a tornado near Bedford and another one near Millhousen south of Greensburg. During our severe weather coverage Sean Ash noticed a signature on our debris detector on Live Doppler 13 Radar. This indicated debris being picked up on radar and most likely being lifted up or blown through the air. This lasted less than 10 minutes and started around 8:27 near Millhousen. Here is how it looked.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO