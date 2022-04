If you're worried about your dollar's buying power shrinking, you're certainly in good company as 72% of Americans have cut spending in some form to make up for rising prices. According to a recent report from market analytics firm Jungle Scout, 72% of consumers are spending less on everyday goods amid inflation that reached a 40-year high at 7.9% in February. 70% chose "fun" and "impulse buys" as the first category in which they're cutting spending.

BUSINESS ・ 25 DAYS AGO