Putnam County, IN

ISP: Wanted Indy man evades police, accepts ride and is driven right back

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man wanted for domestic violence fled from police in Putnam County only to accept a ride from a good Samaritan who, thinking he was helping the man and not realizing he was a wanted fugitive, drove him right back to the police he’d just escaped from.

Aaron Bassett, 33, was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and several misdemeanors including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without obtaining a license and reckless driving.

According to Indiana State Police, Bassett was traveling on westbound Interstate 70 in Putnam County when a state trooper noticed his expired license plate. After pulling Bassett over, the trooper immediately detected criminal activity and asked him to exit the vehicle.

Police said Bassett refused the trooper’s requests to exit his vehicle and instead drove away. The trooper pursued Bassett who made an abrupt and illegal U-turn and struck a semi tractor-trailer. Police said Bassett drove at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour going eastbound on I-70 before his tire went flat.

Bassett bailed from his vehicle and fled police on foot, successfully evading troopers until a good samaritan spotted Bassett walking on County Road 900 South. The good Samaritan, thinking Bassett needed assistance, offered him a ride and ended up driving him right back to where the police he’d just evaded were located.

Police said once Bassett realized he was being driven right back to police, he once again jumped from a vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Troopers caught Bassett, however, and took him into custody.

Investigators discovered Bassett was wanted out of Marion County on an active felony warrant for domestic violence. He also showed signs of impairment, police said.

Bassett is currently being held in Putnam County Jail without bond.

