Manistee, MI

Manistee man runs 60K for 60th birthday

By Scott Fraley
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Dan Dean hams it up as he crosses an “over the hill” finish line tape held by his daughter, Heather Dean (left) and his wife, Cathy Dean, after completing 60 kilometers in six days. (Courtesy photo/Dan Dean via Manistee Run Club)

MANISTEE — Manistee resident Dan Dean has a leg up on retirement, by running 60K for his 60th birthday, and all for a good cause.

Dean celebrated his birthday by running 10 kilometers each day from April 4 - 11 to help raise funds for the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center — a local nonprofit that helps children in abusive situations.

Running alongside members of the recently revamped Manistee Run Club, Dean has raised over $800 for the center through a donation box located at Manistee Beverage Company in downtown Manistee.

Dean’s route took him from North Channel Brewing Co. to the Manistee North Pierhead Lighthouse at Fifth Avenue Beach, then back to the Maple Street Bridge down River Street. From there, he ran to the pier at First Street Beach and then back to the brewery. Each beach is just over three miles and takes Dean around 35 minutes to complete.

“I move slow, and everybody that comes out, they run so much faster than I do,” Dean said. “So they're being very gracious through this whole thing to hang (back) with me – even if they get chatting and get ahead, they loop back around and come back to keep the old man company.”

According to Dean, the route was challenging to run – but got easier with time.

“It’s a little bit much for me,” he said. “I reached probably the maximum weekly mileage I've done in probably a year or so already, (as of Friday).”

Dean said he got the inspiration to run 10K each day from a close friend, Thor Olafsson.

“I started running about six years ago. I had a really good friend that I was running with and when he turned 60 he said he was gonna run 60 miles a day. So when I turned 60, I said, ‘I’m gonna do something like that’ – but that was way beyond me,” Dean said with a chuckle.

While running, Dean says his mind often turns to people close to him, who helped inspire his love for running.

"There's a couple of things that come back to me a lot," he said. "One, is my mom, who passed away this past year. She was a runner and kind of got me involved with it. She still owns the 1500 Senior Olympic mile record for 80 to 84-year olds."

Another, he said, was Olafsson.

"He had an accident and he can no longer run, and he is just a wonderful person that was always very welcoming of everybody he saw. He epitomized ... a saying, 'run happy' -- have a smile on your face, say 'hi' to people, wave and welcome them in," Dean said. "I try to emulate his lead whenever I can when I'm out there. ... Just have fun and be blessed that I can do this."

Dean recently moved to Manistee, after having worked as a photographer and editor at places like the Observer and Eccentric newspapers in southeast Michigan.

“I’m new to Manistee, I lived here for about a year and I started running right away with the Manistee Run Club,” he said.

The Manistee Run Club, Dean said, is in the process of a "re-launch" after having recently formed a board, and created a new website at manisteerunclub.com .

“We're kind of re-launching this thing … to get people interested in running,” he said. “It's a fantastic community. People are super nice and it's a great way to bring the community together. Our goal is to have fun and get to know our neighbors.”

He reported making some valuable friendships in his time running with the club.

“I'm so blessed with the runners here in Manistee,” Dean said. “Every day I’ve had somebody run with me ... It’s been a great support.”

