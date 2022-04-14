New DOH report finds 78% of pregnancy-related deaths in 2018 were preventable

County Health Official Emphasizes the Importance of Personal Protection and Vaccinations as COVID Cases rise again in the Region “Cases of COVID-19 are increasing locally in and around Wayne County”, said Wayne County Public Health Director, Diane Devlin, RN, BSN, MS this morning. Wayne County Public Health staff is monitoring the number of daily cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among our residents. Our current rate of community transmission is Low according to the CDC, however we expect a change in our local status when the CDC updates its community risk data this Thursday. Cases have doubled in the Finger Lakes region and in Wayne County over the last two weeks. We anticipate cases will continue to rise as we enter the Easter holiday weekend where families are expected to gather. In addition, many families will be returning from spring break travel where they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO