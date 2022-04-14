ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New DOH report finds 78% of pregnancy-related deaths in 2018 were preventable

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
The New York State Department of Health (DOH) released a report on Wednesday that found 78% of pregnancy-related deaths in 2018 could have been prevented. This week’s report is the first released by the state DOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Board (MMRB) and Maternal Mortality & Morbidity Advisory Council...

