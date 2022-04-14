Gilbert Gottfried was funny, but not forthcoming

Late night talk show hosts praised Gilbert Gottfried’s abrasive humor Wednesday. Associated Press

The late comedian Gilbert Gottfried was a funny man. And he was unafraid to do cruel and controversial humor.

Outside of those two traits, however, talk show hosts didn’t know that much about him.

Gottfried, who died this week at the age of 67, kept his personal life hidden preferring to tell jokes than to talk about himself.

Gottfried’s secrecy was something Bill Maher pointed out when he made a guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday.

Maher said he knew Gottfried for more than 40 years, but he never opened up to him.

“He was tough to interview because he never answered the questions,” Kimmel said. “”He would always come up with jokes instead.”

So if Gottfried was a great humanitarian, we didn’t know. Gottfried didn’t want us to know.

Maher called Gottfried “the king of too soon.”

One example was when Gottfried made a joke about 911 one week after the incident took place.

It was not very well received.

Stephen Colbert on CBS said the same thing about Gottfried — much of the time, his humor was “too soon.”

Colbert also said when the show wanted to do something outlandish and tasteless, the call would go out to Gottfried.

Colbert showed a clip of Gottfried’s last “Late Show” appearance. It was exactly as Colbert said it was going to be — crude, in poor taste, and extremely funny.

Judging by Tuesday’s shows, no one really knew Gottfried. But they knew he was funny — and that was enough.

Police standoff

It was a story that caught your attention during the 11 p.m. newscasts— the Guilford police in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a home.

The situation wasn’t resolved by the time the local news stations came on the air at 10 and 11 p.m.

It was a story that caught your attention, but only if you were watching WVIT-TV30, WFSB-TV3 and WTIC-TV61. Those three stations had reporters on the scene to cover the evolving details.

WTNH-TV8, however, was a no-show at 11 p.m.

The station covered several other stories in detail, including Bob Wilson’s solid report on Killingly’s refusal to have a mental heath clinic in the school system.

Sports anchor John Pierson was in New York’s Yankee Stadium this week for a one-on-one interview with New Britain native and Toronto blue Jays player George Springer.

The police standoff in Guilford, however, was left to the other stations.

‘FBI’ flourishes

The top three shows on the Nielsen ratings chart Tuesday have one thing in common — the initials “FBI.”

CBS swept the board thanks to the popularity of the “FBI” franchise.

“FBI” led the way at 8 p.m. by drawing 7.39 million viewers, followed by “FBI: International” at 5.79 million. Right behind was “FBI: Most Wanted,” which pulled in 5.42 million.

No. 1 among female viewers was NBC’s “This Is Us” — and it led the way by a wide margin. It gained an 8.1 rating in the women 18-49 demo while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary was next at 5.2.

It’s obvious what happens, however, when “FBI” is showing first-run episodes — it moves right to the top of the leaderboard,

The NBA Playoffs were the cable kings, finishing 1-2 in the adult 18-49 bracket. The largest cable audience was “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with 3.7 million viewers.

There was a major news story — the Brooklyn subway shooting — which helped to fuel the Tuesday ratings, but Carlson seems to do well whether there is a breaking news or not.