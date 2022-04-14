ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culture wars ‘rage’ on in national curriculum, teachers say

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers’ leaders said they will ‘critically interrogate’” the Government’s plans for a new model history curriculum. Teachers’ leaders have said that the “culture wars rage” on over the national curriculum. They announced that they will “critically interrogate” the Government’s plans for...

Shropshire Star

Teachers condemn ‘offensive’ and ‘inaccurate’ Fabricant comments

Teachers’ leaders have said the comments are an insult to the profession. Teachers’ leaders have condemned comments from an MP suggesting that they had a “quiet drink” in the staffroom after a long day, as he defended the Prime Minister over partygate. On Tuesday, Lichfield MP...
The Independent

Voices: No, teachers like me weren’t boozing at work in lockdown

As a teacher, there are few things I find more frustrating than unembarrassed entitlement: a pupil who refuses to pick up litter because it’s “the cleaner’s job”; a teenager who comes up with an excuse to miss community service; a student who blames poor results on everyone but themselves. It’s a pernicious product of privilege: an unwavering belief that you are above the rules, that consequences and responsibilities don’t matter because, ultimately, you are untouchable.Nowhere is this toxic trait more perfectly demonstrated than in the case of Partygate. It is becoming increasingly clear that Boris Johnson (law-maker and now law-breaker)...
The Independent

Teachers vote to press Government for compulsory lessons about sexism

Teachers have debated how to tackle the growing problem of “incel” culture in schools, as seven in 10 said they have experienced misogyny at work.At the NASUWT teaching union’s annual conference in Birmingham, teachers voted to lobby the Government to recognise misogyny as a hate crime, and for it to be compulsory for schools to teach pupils about sexism.The motion originally called for the union to consider the incel movement – which stands for “involuntary celibate”, whose followers promote hatred of women online – to be recognised as an extremist group.Union member Claire Ward said singling the movement out in...
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
Bill Maher Says Everyone in the Bible Has Slaves, Asks: ‘Should We Cancel God?’

“Bill Maher: #Adulting,” the comedian’s latest special for HBO, pretty much wades through the same polluted waters he does on his late-night Friday show “Real Time” – trash talking Democrats while also condemning Republicans, picking on chubby people, insisting masks are useless during a pandemic and, this should come as no surprise to his loyal fans, finding a reason to not believe in God. And of course making some jokes he’s made several times before.
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
