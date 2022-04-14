If the Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell dream is to come true this summer, here’s what it will take

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

Knicks fans might want to don a Mavericks jersey or buy a Mark Cuban coffee mug for good luck starting Saturday at 1 p.m. when Dallas and Utah open their first-round playoff series.

A Jazz first-round exit could increase the chances of combo guard Donovan Mitchell asking for a trade out of Salt Lake City, though it’s hardly a given, according to NBA sources.

It’s no secret Knicks brass are monitoring the situation .

Mitchell, the Westchester product whose father works for the Mets in alumni affairs, is Knicks president Leon Rose’s former client at Creative Artists Agency.

Rose’s former employee, Ty Sullivan, is now Mitchell’s CAA agent. Mitchell has spent his offseasons in the New York area since being drafted by the Jazz in 2017 with the 13th pick — unlucky No. 13 for the Knicks.

The individual who pushed for the Jazz to select Mitchell — Walter Perrin — is now the Knicks’ assistant GM. On the Knicks coaching staff is former Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant, who is close to Mitchell and huddled with him in an arena hallway after the Knicks-Jazz game in Utah on March 20.

“New York has to get one of their CAA stars one of these days,” one agent said.

Donovan Mitchell is under contract in Utah for another four seasons, but if the Jazz flame out early in the playoffs, would the three-time All-Star ask for a trade?Getty Images

Though Mitchell seems to be losing patience with the Jazz treadmill — and perhaps with center Rudy Gobert — after a late-season swoon, the organization has some new, good things going for it. Former Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is now in charge as team CEO, and Dwyane Wade is a new part-owner who can be convincing — even if Salt Lake City is considered by some NBA players to be the worst home market ( just ask ex-Knick Shandon Anderson ).

“Even if he does go on the block, how do the Knicks get him?’’ one NBA personnel man said. “Utah is not giving him away. And who knows what factor Wade can play in it.’’

Added an NBA general manager: “Danny Ainge is not an easy person to trade with when you have any desperation.”

What do you want to know about the Knicks? Submit a question to the Post Sports+ mailbag and check upcoming editions of Inside the Knicks for a response from Marc.

After blowing a 25-point lead to the Clippers on March 30, Mitchell vented: “I don’t know what to say. This is the same s–t. This is literally the same thing as last year. … I don’t know, I don’t have anything for you right now.”

The Jazz were eliminated in the second round by the Clippers last spring after blowing a 25-point, second-half lead in the decisive Game 6.

Utah (49-33) won the Northwest Division title this season and enter the playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

Some NBA officials feel Mitchell is one year away from potentially asking for a trade. But there’s a sentiment that if the Jazz bow out early from this postseason, the Mitchell-Gobert tandem will have run its course.

Recently hired as the Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge likely would make it difficult for any team trying to trade for Mitchell.Getty Images

Mitchell has been criticized — with advanced stats to back it up — for not looking enough for Gobert in the pick-and-roll.

The rift dates to the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. Mitchell reportedly was upset over Gobert’s carelessness prior to testing positive for COVID-19. Mitchell soon contracted the virus as well.

Earlier this month, Gobert addressed the rumors of an imminent divorce.

“There’s always gonna be noise,” Gobert said. “There’s a lot of teams and a lot of people that would love for us to break apart. They would love to get a Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell in their team. There’s a lot of bigger markets, too, that would love to get that.”

The Heat have been cited as a potential Mitchell destination. The Heat have more assets to offer than the Knicks do, and it figures Wade wouldn’t mind doing business with his beloved former franchise.

“He does everything,’’ one NBA scout said of Mitchell. “He’s a gamer — the full package. It’s going to take a lot to get him.”

A three-time All-Star, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season while registering a career-high 7.2 win shares.

What would it take for the Knicks to make a competitive offer?

With Julius Randle’s trade value down, RJ Barrett would have to be in the package. There seems no way around it.

Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, their 2022 lottery pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick and $3 million in cash might be competitive. That is, if Wade and Ainge regard Barrett as highly as Knicks GM Scott Perry does.

Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have not always had the easiest of partnerships, but the Jazz center downplayed reports of a rift between the two as “noise.”Getty Images

Mitchell, 25, is under contract through the 2025-26 season after inking a five-year, $163 million extension two summers ago.

The Knicks passing on Mitchell in the 2017 draft already ranks as one of their all-time blunders, especially considering what owner James Dolan did three days after that draft.

According to sources, former Knicks president Phil Jackson dismissed pleas from a handful of his scouts to take Mitchell at No. 7 and listened to his trusted top advisor, Clarence Gaines, who deemed Frank Ntilikina as the perfect point guard to run the triangle offense. (Ntilikina, now in his first season with the Mavericks, may match up with Mitchell in this first-round series.)

Jackson was fired days later, and the triangle went in the trash.

The locker-room lockout

Sunday night’s regular-season finale may have been the last time the Knicks could hide their players from the media.

Despite commissioner Adam Silver’s remarks in favor of the contrary during All-Star Weekend, there’s still a chance locker rooms will be back open to reporters next season — as they are this season in Major League Baseball.

Under revised pandemic regulations, journalists were barred from NBA locker rooms. That meant no pregame access. Knicks public-relations staff instead brought two, sometimes three players of their choosing after games to a room to conduct Zoom interviews that were posted to the team website. The PR staff took requests for whom to interview, but those weren’t always fulfilled.

Restoring media access to NBA locker rooms would create more opportunities to hear from RJ Barrett and his Knicks teammates.Getty Images

The Knicks elected to keep with their new media policy and didn’t stage a “Trash-Bag Day” media availability following Sunday’s season finale, though many teams out of the postseason did speak to the media.

Dating to when the Knicks were fined $50,000 by the NBA for not inviting the Daily News to the Barrett introductory press conference, owner James Dolan has decreed the club only would have media availability when mandated by the league. There have been very few exceptions.

With the writers barred from the locker room, access was at an all-time low this season. Randle hasn’t been made available to the press since he shut it down with five games left. Barrett didn’t talk publicly once he went down with a knee sprain last Friday, even though he was on the bench for the finale.

Derrick Rose hasn’t spoken to the media since he returned to practice on Jan. 30. Nerlens Noel, who didn’t play after the All-Star break, last had press availability in late November. Mitchell Robinson, an unrestricted free agent who sat out the final three games, last talked to writers two weeks ago.

It’s not just rotation players. The Knicks never allowed point guard Ryan Arcidiacono to talk to beat writers despite multiple requests, nor was recent two-way signee Feron Hunt made available.

I took a look yesterday at Immanuel Quickley’s late-season magic and whether he is ready to make the gigantic leap to starting point guard next season . Quickley’s uncanny work ethic has Knicks brass believing he will keep improving as a playmaker and defender.

University of Miami point guard Charlie Moore may be of interest to the Knicks at the Portsmouth Invitational, and in the draft this summer.Getty Images

Until the pandemic, pre-NBA Draft season historically started in Portsmouth, Va., with a seniors-only camp.

Now the Portsmouth Invitational is back on for its 68th edition, starting Wednesday, after a two-year hiatus.

Only college seniors are invited — which usually means the prospects are more late-second-rounders or those who fall out of the draft entirely in this one-and-done era. The Knicks have the No. 42 overall pick in the second round.

The NBA combine is in mid-May in Chicago. All draft-eligible players are invited, though projected top-10 picks usually come just for measurements and interviews with teams and not participate in the games.

Some of the notable Portsmouth participants this year: Miami point guard Charlie Moore, Virginia Tech center Keve Aluma, Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim, Providence center Nate Watson and Nebraska guard Alonzo Verge.