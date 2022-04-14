ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Point, April 14, 2022: Legal battles may again entangle one of Florida’s redistricting maps

By WUFT News
Politico: DeSantis to push through new Florida map that will bring big GOP gains. "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a move that will likely trigger a huge legal fight, is pushing ahead with a new congressional...

Tampa Bay Times

Was Florida’s redistricting process fair? I think not | Column

Every 10 years, elected leaders in Florida are tasked with redrawing jurisdictional boundaries for local, state and federal elections to reflect the state’s population shifts. Unfortunately, history has shown that politicians sometimes manipulate redistricting to expand or protect their own power — often to the detriment of the minority political party, marginalized populations and, often, Black and brown communities.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court’s Wis. redistricting case could shape FL’s congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times MADISON, Wis. — In a ruling with possible implications for Florida, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected legislative maps Wednesday that were drawn by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, sending the maps back to the state Supreme Court that had approved them. The 6-2 unsigned ruling states that the state high court erred in how the majority […] The post U.S. Supreme Court’s Wis. redistricting case could shape FL’s congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Redistricting Commission starts over - again - on drawing state legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio officials on Saturday headed back to the drawing board -- for a fourth time -- on drawing new state legislative lines. The Ohio Redistricting Commission debated and charted a path forward during a Saturday meeting, their first since the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the latest Republican state legislative map plan on Wednesday as illegally gerrymandered in favor of the GOP. A majority of the court, with Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joining the court’s three Democrats, ordered the commission to draw a new one, giving them until March 28 to do so.
OHIO STATE
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyArkLaMiss

New Mississippi law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday. It became law immediately. It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
