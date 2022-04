ORLANDO, Fla. – A cache of photos, video and interviews were released Tuesday from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget. Saget, beloved for his role on “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was found dead in his Orlando hotel room in January. Saget was in town for a stand-up performance at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando. He stayed at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

