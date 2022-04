A great big, virtual high-five goes out to a whole bunch of students, staff, and parents at an elementary school in Rochester, Minnesota. They not only helped collect a whole lot of food for people in our community but they did it in a really, really fun way...and it was all caught on video. That's not all they did though...a total of 2,144 acts of kindness were completed during the month of March.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 22 DAYS AGO