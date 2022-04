The revival of Michael Barr — Some big news for financial regulation watchers: Former Treasury Department official Michael Barr has emerged as the frontrunner to be Fed regulatory czar, sources tell MM. Barr, now dean of the University of Michigan’s public policy school, played a major role in the crafting of financial safeguards in the wake of the 2008 Wall Street meltdown and has been a longtime consumer advocate.

