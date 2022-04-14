2022 New York Auto Show: Debuts From Hyundai, Kia, Subaru and More

Hyundai has been pushing the envelope for the past few years. Not only in terms of its vehicles, but in numerous fields of technology. The Korean manufacturing giant is currently working on a bold new EV strategy that aims to take the fight directly to foes like Tesla with new cars such as the Ioniq 5, and while all of this is happening, it still finds the time to develop an air taxi service, and train robotic dogs to work in its factories. In September of last year, we reported on Hyundai's fleet of dog robots that assist with small tasks around the Kia production plant in South Korea. Now the brand wants to step things up a notch or ten; it's sending its robo-dogs to help US firemen.

