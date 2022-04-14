ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrific obit on Bill Porter

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Nemethy paints a perfect picture of Bill Porter and the aggressive, insightful, comprehensive reporting he oversaw in the...

William K. Porter, newspaper editor and father

Bill Porter never could resist the lure of the road in April. When he was in college, he quit every spring to hitchhike around the country. Bill was born in Russellville and grew up in Sheffield, Alabama. He went to the University of the South and graduated, eventually. Bill enlisted in the Marine Reserves and got honorably discharged after six years. After his six months of active duty, he got married to Ruth King and finished his last few credits at Columbia in New York. While he was there, in the summer of 1964, he read Vermont was losing population, and he liked that. He and Ruth drove all over the state, delivering his resume to newspapers. Kendall Wild at The Rutland Herald hired him as a beginning reporter for $50 a week.
Nancy Kaplan of Burlington appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier, VT) – Governor Phil Scott has appointed Nancy Kaplan of Burlington to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Kaplan is a Research Navigator at The University of Vermont Larner College of...
Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
VPA helps communities, distributing $65,000 in mini-monies to Vermont schools as part of the Community Navigator Pilot Program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (Apr. 11, 2022) – The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) will distribute a total of $65,000 in mini-monies this month to 13 Vermont schools/districts for a variety of special projects. The mini-monies program is a part of the Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) and the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA).
Vermont reports 33 Covid hospitalizations and 297 cases

Vermont reported 297 new Covid-19 cases, 33 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average for new infections is 206, up from 196 on Tuesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 10.1% Wednesday, up from 10% on Tuesday....
Vermont 50 Plus EXPO celebrates 25th year

Vermont’s largest event for baby boomers and seniors celebrates 26th year on Saturday, May 7. The 26th annual Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO will be held Saturday, May 7 at the University Mall, 155 Dorset St. in South Burlington from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Emma Hanson: No worries — advanced wood heat includes wood stoves￼

This commentary is by Emma Hanson, wood energy coordinator at the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. She has been heating her fossil-fuel-free home with advanced wood heat in the form of an EPA-certified, super-efficient wood stove for five years. While those of us in the wood heating community...
Have questions to ask 2022 election candidates?

The 2022 election season is coming up soon, and VTDigger would like to give our readers the chance to submit questions to put to candidates for statewide office, the Vermont legislature, and our candidates for our national Congressional delegation. Feel free to submit a question or questions using the form...
Australian ballot combats voter suppression

One of the best impediments to voter suppression is Australian ballot. The greater the participation in the voting process, the stronger the democratic principle upon which it is based. Shrinking, instead of expanding, the franchise is an attempt to control and manipulate a process for the purpose of maintaining the centralized power of a few.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont board of directors welcomes Foster and Whalen

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Board of Directors Welcomes Foster and Whalen. Berlin, Vermont — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont welcomes Caroline Foster and T.J. Whalen to the board of directors of Vermont’s only local non-profit health plan. Both individuals bring deep experience in driving business transformation strategies that will support our goals of increasing quality outcomes while bending the premium cost curve.
Yes, enforce the law consistently and fairly

I agree with the March 27 letter highlighting the discrepancies in how laws are enforced. Wildlife advocates have done this thought experiment several times. Today, armed individuals, mostly men but women too, with packs of hounds in pursuit of coyotes, bears and other wildlife trespass on private land. In Craftsbury,...
Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
Gifford to distribute meals for Upper Valley Everyone Eats

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., April 12, 2022— For the next three months, Gifford Health Care will be a meal distribution location for Upper Valley Everyone Eats. The meals can be picked up between 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Gifford’s south parking lot, by the Gifford Green, on the fourth Tuesday of each month:
Public input: Vermonters encouraged to give feedback on next state plan on aging

Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living. Hope Smith, Operations Administrator, Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living. Public Input: Vermonters Encouraged to Give Feedback on Next State Plan on Aging. The Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living (DAIL) is developing the next State Plan on Aging, work required...
More protein, please, on VSECU merger explanations

The recent commentary on the VSECU/NEFCU merger by VSECU board chair Spencer Newman was full of sugar and short on protein. The rationale for the proposed merger is still entirely based on the bigger-is-better fallacy. Yes, both institutions have a rich history. Yes, each institution has changed and adapted to an evolving financial services industry. Yes, the cooperative business model is powerful. The rest of the commentary is misleading or just plain sugar.
