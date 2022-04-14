Terrific obit on Bill Porter

Bill Porter never could resist the lure of the road in April. When he was in college, he quit every spring to hitchhike around the country. Bill was born in Russellville and grew up in Sheffield, Alabama. He went to the University of the South and graduated, eventually. Bill enlisted in the Marine Reserves and got honorably discharged after six years. After his six months of active duty, he got married to Ruth King and finished his last few credits at Columbia in New York. While he was there, in the summer of 1964, he read Vermont was losing population, and he liked that. He and Ruth drove all over the state, delivering his resume to newspapers. Kendall Wild at The Rutland Herald hired him as a beginning reporter for $50 a week.

BARRE, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO