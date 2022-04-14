ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Yes, enforce the law consistently and fairly

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI agree with the March 27 letter highlighting the discrepancies in how laws are enforced. Wildlife advocates have done this thought experiment several times. Today, armed individuals, mostly men but women too, with packs of hounds in pursuit of coyotes, bears and other wildlife trespass on private land. In...

vtdigger.org

VTDigger

Northeast Kingdom group calls for ANR permit for landfill discharge

DUMP (“Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity”), a grassroot organization committed to the protection of water quality in the basin of Lake Memphremagog, filed a petition on April 8th for a declaratory ruling with the Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. The petition requests that the Agency require a Discharge Permit under Federal and Vermont environmental laws for polluted flows from an underdrain system beneath the Phase 3 lined cells of the NEWSVT landfill in the Town of Coventry.
COVENTRY, VT
VTDigger

Vermont reports 33 Covid hospitalizations and 297 cases

Vermont reported 297 new Covid-19 cases, 33 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average for new infections is 206, up from 196 on Tuesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 10.1% Wednesday, up from 10% on Tuesday....
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Nancy Kaplan of Burlington appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier, VT) – Governor Phil Scott has appointed Nancy Kaplan of Burlington to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Kaplan is a Research Navigator at The University of Vermont Larner College of...
BURLINGTON, VT
Elko Daily Free Press

Bipartisan bill would help law enforcement agencies

Rural law enforcement departments in Elko County and throughout Nevada could benefit from bipartisan legislation that U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced on March 17 for small agencies nationwide. The bill would provide $250 million over the next five years to law enforcement agencies...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
VTDigger

Public input: Vermonters encouraged to give feedback on next state plan on aging

Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living. Hope Smith, Operations Administrator, Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living. Public Input: Vermonters Encouraged to Give Feedback on Next State Plan on Aging. The Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living (DAIL) is developing the next State Plan on Aging, work required...
VERMONT STATE
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

