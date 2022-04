The recent commentary on the VSECU/NEFCU merger by VSECU board chair Spencer Newman was full of sugar and short on protein. The rationale for the proposed merger is still entirely based on the bigger-is-better fallacy. Yes, both institutions have a rich history. Yes, each institution has changed and adapted to an evolving financial services industry. Yes, the cooperative business model is powerful. The rest of the commentary is misleading or just plain sugar.

