MSU gymnastics freshman Skyla Schulte looks to enjoy her time competing at the NCAA Nationals

Michigan State's freshman Skyla Schulte celebrates with Head Coach Mike Rowe after the uneven bars event during Michigan State's win over Western on March 5, 2022.

Although MSU Gymnastics wrapped up their season in the NCAA Regionals on March 31 In Seattle, Washington, freshman Skyla Schulte has advanced to Nationals where she will represent MSU for an individual beam title.

Nationals will take place April 14 to April 16 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Semifinals will be on the 14th and the finals on the 16th. The first event will start at 1 p.m. on the 14th.

“I am very excited,” Schulte said. “It was one of my goals more as a team to make it, but I think that this is taking us in the right direction for next year.”

This is the first time since 2016 that MSU has sent someone to the national championship and the 12th time in program history.

“We’re very proud of the team and what they did this year, Skyla being one of those who was very influential on what we did this year both the Big Ten and the national stage,” Michigan State Head coach Mike Rowe said.” If we had to be the first team out of qualifying for nationals, it's nice to be able to take an individual, so we’re very excited not only for the public to see us, but also for her to get that experience.”

This season has been filled with firsts for Schulte including being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She earned her career best score at home on beam of a 9.950 during their meet with WMU.

“I absolutely (expected her to qualify), especially given the year that she has had. We knew even before Skyla came to Michigan State that when we were recruiting her she was a game changer, and would be a program changer,” Associate Head Coach Nicole Curler Jones said. “She has come and checked every box that we knew she was going to.”

Skyla's parents are MSU alumni, so she was raised bleeding green and white. Skyla had hopes of one day becoming a Spartan.

"I think she carries herself with a lot of confidence on the competition floor, but she gets more excited for her team’s success than her own and that has been huge,” Jones said. “She’s not afraid to say the hard things ...and she's not afraid to put in the work."

When talking about her expectations of the upcoming championships, Schulte doesn't want to let the moment get to her, she just wants to enjoy what she loves.

“I expect to have fun and just be me,” Schulte said. “To own it on the beam, and be confident in myself, my skills and my training,” Schulte said. “I need to keep doing what I am doing. I wouldn’t want to change anything. ... Don’t go too hard, don't go too less. Just keep it even, and I think that everything is gonna be good.”

Schulte has spent the past few weeks gearing up. She credits her success to her teammates and coaching staff. Freshman Gabrielle Stephen will be joining Schulte in Fort Worth for emotional support.

“All of my teammates have helped me, they’ve always got my back. Some of them have come to practice with me since I’m the only one practicing. It’s been great to have their support,” Schulte said.

The national semifinals and finals will be televised on ESPN 2 this Thursday and Friday.

"Not a lot of people get to go and experience the national championship, so I want her to soak every single minute in so she can bring that experience back to our team, and we can be there next year as a program," Jones said. "Right now we're sitting at that top program that just barely missed out in 9th place. They're hungry for it."

