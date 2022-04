This weekend’s full moon won’t be the only spectacle in the dark sky. April’s full moon, known as the Pink Moon, will reach its peak on Saturday the 16th at 2:55 p.m. EDT, according to NASA. But in the pre-dawn hours of that same day, four of the five visible planets will appear in a line above the east-southeastern horizon, stringing together in what’s sometimes called a “planet parade.”

