Cherry Hill, NJ

Cherry Hill Public Library hosts “Historical and Cultural Context of the War on Ukraine”

By Submitted Content
 3 days ago
On May 16, learn about the historical and cultural context of the war on Ukraine at the Cherry Hill Public Library’s Conference Center, at the lower level. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Michael Andrec...

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
Ukraine's cultural capital no longer distant from the war

Until the missiles struck within walking distance of the cathedrals and cafes downtown, Ukraine’s cultural capital was a city that could feel distant from the war. The early panic had eased, and the growing response to morning air raid sirens was not to head downstairs but roll over in bed.But Friday's Russian airstrikes at dawn in Lviv, just outside the international airport, made nearby buildings vibrate and shook any sense of comfort as thick black smoke billowed.Still, the hours after the airstrikes were absent of the scenes in other Ukrainian cities that have horrified the world: shattered buildings and...
Ukraine: Meet the Londoners ready to host war refugees

Rebecca and Robert are just two of the many Londoners offering to host Ukrainian refugees. The two residents in Worcester Park in south-west London, will offer their spare rooms to those fleeing the war. Rebecca said: "It's about the small things that we can do."
Alexei Ratmansky: Russian cultural figures must oppose war in Ukraine

Russian artists and performers must not stay silent about the war, according to one of the world’s leading ballet choreographers, Alexei Ratmansky. The Russian-born former artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet, who left a new production in Moscow on news of the invasion, was responding to Mikhail Baryshnikov’s call not to punish cultural and sporting figures for failing to stand up to Vladimir Putin’s regime.
Zelenskyy Turns to the Laws of War in Prosecuting Kremlin Ally Caught in Uniform

The Ukrainian security service released a photo this week of a disheveled man in a conspicuously crisp Ukrainian army uniform manacled in a chair next to a radiator. For President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the picture of Viktor Medvedchuk that Kyiv released on social media presents a triumph for the Ukrainian secret service operatives who tracked down the Russian oligarch missing for nearly two months in the midst of a brutal conflict. The close ally of President Vladimir Putin now represents a lucrative prize to trade for the release of soldiers in Russian captivity, as the Ukrainian leader suggested in a pre-dawn video address on Wednesday.
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

